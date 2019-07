(WIVB)– A new law will expand benefits to veterans harmed by Agent Orange off the coast of Vietnam.

Before President Trump signed the bill into law those benefits were only available to veterans who fought on the mainland.

Roughly 90,000 Vietnam veterans will receive expanded benefits

Before it passed, VA secretary Robert Wilkie spoke out against the bill citing scientific evidence, impact on other veterans, and costs.

The VA has not said when it will start processing claims.