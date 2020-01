(WIVB) — 2020 may be the year you get fewer annoying robocalls.

President Donald Trump signed a law increasing fines for companies using the phone to hawk illegal financial schemes and other services.

The law gives officials the authority to fine companies $10,000 for each illegal call.

According to Sen. Chuck Schumer, people with a 716 area code received more than 150 million robocalls in the first four months of 2019.