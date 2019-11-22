New study from Canada taking a closer look at issues caused by vaping

Breaking News
ONTARIO, CANADA (WIVB)- A new study from Canada is taking a closer look at issues caused by vaping.

Researchers in Ontario studied the case of a 17-year-old placed on life-support. He admitted to vaping every day for five months.

The teen also says he inhaled a number of flavors and also regularly added THC to the liquids.

Doctors say scans show the 17-year-old was suffering from something similar to ‘Popcorn lung.’

‘Popcorn lung’ got its nickname after factory workers developed it from breathing in chemicals found in buttery or caramel-like flavors.

Doctors point to this case as proof that vaping-related illnesses can take different forms and are calling for more research.

