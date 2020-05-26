Breaking News
City of Tonawanda police officer shot multiple times; suspect in custody
New study shows New York ranks as 5th highest paying state for essential employees

(WIVB)–According to a new Joblist COVID study, New York ranks as the 5th highest-paying state for essential employees.

March data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show New York is paying its essential employees $53,522.

Nationally, frontline workers make an average of $46,639 per year, compared to $55,990 per year for non-essential employees, according to Joblist.

New York is also ranked #2 for hardest-hit states by the pandemic, with 31.5% of the state’s employees being considered essential.

Joblist says 4.8% of essential workers in New York are below the poverty line.

“Our findings show that nationally, frontline workers may not be receiving a paycheck reflective of the risk they’re taking every day at work. However, NY stands out as one of the states paying these workers the most,” Joblist said.

Nationally, nearly 57% of essential workers are female, and Joblist says the average female frontline worker is making $41,174, almost 12.7K less than males.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018.

