1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Cuomo announces three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County Buffalo Public Schools closed to students Monday as district outlines its coronavirus preparation plan
Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 138 active closings. Click for more details.

New York State Assembly Members test positive for COVID-19

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) Two State Assembly workers have tested positive for coronavirus. A statement from Governor Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Hestie said the following:

“It has come to our attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons. Speaker Heastie has been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation.””We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.”

The statement also said that “out of an abundance of caution” the Capitol will be closed to visitors effective Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss