Newborn baby found dead in trashcan at Applebee’s

IRVING, Texas (KTVT) — Police are investigating after a dead newborn baby was found inside a trashcan at an Irving Applebee’s Friday afternoon.

Around 4:47 p.m. July 26, Irving police officers responded to an unconscious person call at the Applebee’s on N. Belt Line Road.

When officers arrived, they found a newborn child dead inside a trashcan in a restroom.

Police said the child was birthed in the restroom and then placed in the trashcan. The mother left the restaurant afterward.

Employees found the infant’s body approximately 30 minutes later while cleaning the restroom.

Irving officer Robert Reeves said the restaurant is in close proximity to Baylor Hospital.

“Just two more exits down 183 is Baylor Hospital,” Reeves said. “Very, very close proximity to the restaurant. This is just a senseless thing that occurred today.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.