Next batch of stimulus checks heading to your wallet

In this file photo, Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, April 22, multiple agencies including the U.S. Department of the Treasury let it be known that the sixth batch of Economic Impact Payments was on the way.

This batch of stimulus checks includes almost 2 million payments as part of the American Rescue Plan.

It has been over 40 days since these payments started going out to the public.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is providing these details about the newest batch of stimulus checks:

In total, this batch includes nearly 2 million payments with a value of nearly $3.4 billion.

Nearly 700,000 payments, with a value of more than $1.3 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment but who recently filed a tax return.

This batch also includes additional ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. This batch included nearly 700,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of nearly $1.2 billion.

Another 600,000 payments went to Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients, including those with foreign addresses.

Overall, this sixth batch of payments contains about 900,000 direct deposit payments (with a total value of $1.5 billion) and nearly 1.1 million paper check payments (with a total value of nearly $1.8 billion).

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the “the sixth batch of payments began processing on Friday, April 16, with an official payment date of April 21, with some people receiving direct payments in their accounts earlier as provisional or pending deposits.”

A friendly reminder that the tax filing deadline is Monday, May 17.