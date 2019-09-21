NFL bans on-field pyrotechnics

(CNN)- The NFL has put a temporary ban on pyrotechnics after a fire broke out on the field last weekend in Tennessee.

The blaze occurred before the Tennessee Titans home opener against the Indianapolis colts.

The fire along the sidelines was a result of a problem with the team’s pyrotechnics equipment.

No one was hurt, but the fire reportedly left a charred mark on the sideline.

The Washington Post quoted an NFL spokesman as saying the ban for on-field flame effects will continue as the league reviews the incident.

The NFL didn’t say when the review would be finished.

