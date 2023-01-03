BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The game between the Bills and Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest will not resume this week, the NFL announced.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” a spokesperson for NFL Communications stated. “The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

The Bills (12-3) are scheduled to play the Patriots (8-8) in Sunday’s regular season finale at Highmark Stadium.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance, with teary-eyed players and coaches on both teams having difficulty hiding their emotions.

The Bills tweeted that Hamlin remained in the intensive care unit on Tuesday. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,” the team statement read.

Hamlin was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and was joined in the ambulance by his mother before leaving for the hospital.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” read the NFL’s statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”

“Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter sent to all teams that was obtained by The Associated Press. “Damar was stabilized and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.”

Goodell informed the clubs in his memo that Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti sent each team’s clinician and head of player engagement information about mental health and support resources that are available to players and staff.

“Additional resources including on-site services can be available for any club that wishes this assistance,” Goodell said.

Goodell told teams they would be advised promptly of any changes to this weekend’s schedule. The outcome of the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.