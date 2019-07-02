Nike pulls American flag sneaker after Colin Kaepernick complains, report says

(WFLA) — A Nike sneaker featuring the Betsy Ross flag is being pulled from shelves following a complaint from Colin Kaepernick, according to reports.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” Nike said in a statement to CNN Business.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nike had already sent the sneakers to stores, but asked the retailers to return them after the company received a complaint from the former NFL star.

According to the Journal, Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, “reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery, the people said. Some users on social media responded to posts about the shoe with similar concerns.”

The sneakers are not available on Nike’s apps or websites.

Kaepernick “declined to comment,” according to the newspaper.