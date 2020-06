(WIVB)–Nike’s latest ad campaign has a different tone.



It’s called “For once, don’t do it” and features a series of short, powerful don’t-do message, like “don’t turn your back on racism, don’t accept innocent lives being taken in front of us,” and “don’t think this doesn’t affect you.”



Nike is known to be at the forefront of social issues, like its 20-18 campaign featuring former n-f-l quarterback Colin Kaepernick.