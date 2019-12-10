Nike unveils new MLB jerseys, fans upset

(CNN Newsource)–Just don’t do it?

Nike, the new uniform supplier for Major League Baseball, released the jersey designs for next season and they aren’t sitting well with some baseball fans.

As you can see, they now feature the famous Nike “Swoosh” on the front. Some fans bashed the placement on Twitter, saying it should have a less prominent position on the sleeve.

They used such words as “tacky,” “terrible,” “awful,” “lame” and “dumb” to describe the look.

Nike took over as the MLB uniform supplier from Majestic Athletic, which had the contract since 2004. Majestic Athletic had its logo on the sleeves.

In the NFL, the Nike swoosh is also on the sleeve.

Despite the pushback, USA Today predicts fans will eventually get used to the logo on the front.