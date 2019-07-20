Nike’s controversial Colin Kaepernick ad nominated for an Emmy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Nike commercial featuring former NFL Quarterback turned civil rights activist has been nominated for an Emmy.

The ad is in the outstanding commercial category and the winner will be revealed on September 22.

The commercial was titled “Dream Crazy” and debuted in September. It was met with mixed reviews for its uplifting message but also due to past protests by Kaepernick on police brutality and racial inequality during the national anthem.

The ad features star athletes such as Lebron James and Serena Williams. Kaepernick narrates the commercial with the standout line being:

“Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Despite pushback online from conservative viewers, Nike’s stock soared and it ended up adding over $6 billion in value.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 with many players saying he is being blackballed by the league because of his protest. The former quarterback sued the league for collusion, but it was settled out of court back in February.

Kaepernick was back in the news with Nike recently. The apparel company pulled shoes off the shelves that displayed the Betsy Ross flag design. Kaepernick complained that the shoes harked back to a time of slavery.

The backout by Nike created a huge backlash from many conservatives. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz pledged to not wear Nike apparel in the future.

I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine: until @Nike ends its contempt for those values, I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree. https://t.co/IvXNTgvlHq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

The Governor of Arizona pulled financial incentives from the company that was planning on opening more stores in the state.

Nike also released another famous ad after the U.S. Women’s Soccer team won the 2019 World Cup in France.



