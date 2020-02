If you have a long layover or if you’re sick of waiting at the airport bar, Nintendo is out with its version of an airport lounge.

Gate-side gamers can go there to play while waiting for their flights.

It’s the new Nintendo Switch On-the-Go pop-up lounges.

They opened this week in Seattle, Chicago, and in Washington.

They feature charging ports and Switch systems in both handheld and TV mode.

The lounges won’t last forever, they’ll only stay open until late March.