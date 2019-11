(WIVB)–Nissan is recalling several hundred thousand vehicles because of a potential fire risk.

The carmaker is recalling Nissan Murano SUV’s from 2015 through 2018 and Maximas from 2016 through 2018.

Also under the recall are the Infiniti QX-60 and Nissan Pathfinders from 2017 through 2019.

The recall is because brake fluid can leak and potentially cause a fire.