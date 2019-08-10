NM police officer’s fast-food order served with doodle of pig on wrapper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (via KRQE) — A New Mexico police officer got an unwelcome addition with his fast-food order. The officer took a picture of what he got when he ordered a burger at the Burger King. That picture has now gone viral.

Officer Timo Rosenthal was in uniform on his dinner break in Clovis when he stopped for a bite to eat. Burger King says it’s identified those responsible.

Drawn on the wrapper was a pig.

Rosenthol says he was shocked at the drawing on the wrapper, and on top of that, he says the patties were burned and the burger was of very poor quality.

Burger King says they’ve fired five employees who were involved.

Still, Officer Rosenthal says he won’t be going back.

In a statement, the VP of Burger King in Clovis says the franchise does not support that kind of treatment against anyone, especially law enforcement.

The Clovis Police Chief said he is disappointed that any of his officers are treated in a disrespectful and derogatory way.