North Carolina pastor accused of sex acts with 13-year-old

National

by: Dalisa Robles

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Generic_1553722649087.jpg.jpg

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (AP) — A pastor at a North Carolina church is accused of engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl.

Johnston County Sheriff’s officers charged 61-year-old Stephen Arthur Morris on Friday with statutory rape/sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jeff Caldwell says Morris is accused of committing crimes against a 13-year-old from 2013 to 2014.

News outlets report Morris has led the Oliver’s Grove Baptist Church in Four Oaks. His bail was set at $2.5 million ahead of a July 25 hearing.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss