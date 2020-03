The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has sent Congress an emergency $46 billion spending request for coronavirus-related funding this year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(WIVB) — Don’t believe the rumors. There is no national quarantine happening in the United States.

Also, flights are not being grounded.

The National Security Council (NSC) is reminding people that the rumors, coming in via text message, are false.

The NSC is encouraging people to check legitimate resources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if they have questions about the coronavirus pandemic happening around the world.