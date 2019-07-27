NYC sues American Airlines over employee sick leave

(WIVB)– New York City is suing American Airlines because of allegations the carrier retaliates against employees who call in sick.

The suit was filed on behalf of 750 workers.

It claims American assigned disciplinary points for every sick day used. It also says the carrier failed to pay sick day leave at the required rate and barred employees from using accrued sick time.

American denies the allegations and says it continues to make sure its team members have generous health and wellness benefits.