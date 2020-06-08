Officer accused of killing George Floyd to face judge Monday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (WIVB) — The former police officer accused of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd is set to face a judge in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

Derek Chauvin’s hearing will be held virtually. Chauvin was accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, including three minutes after he lost consciousness.

Chauvin also faces a lesser second-degree manslaughter charge. The three other former officers who were also on the scene are facing charges themselves, of aiding and abetting Chauvin.