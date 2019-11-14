Ohio manufacturer announces plan to bring back Longaberger baskets

DRESDEN, Ohio (via WCMH) — A manufacturer in Ohio has announced plans to bring back Longaberger handcrafted baskets.

Dresden and Company announced on Facebook on Wednesday that the company a license agreement to manufacture the baskets in a deal with New York City consumer products conglomerate Xcel Brands, Inc.

At Longaberger’s peak, it employed more than 8,000 people and had an estimated $1 billion in annual sales.

After a decline, the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

In the village of Dresden, basket making is a skill that a lot of people take a lot of pride in. Now they are happy they can start making Longaberger bread baskets once again.

“Dresden and Company has over 35 employees, so that’s fantastic for a brand new company especially in a village this size, and if we can hire 35 more we would be happy to do so,” said Brenton Baker, is the director of marketing at Dresden and Company.

Baker said there is no timetable on how long they will be able to create these baskets workers here told NBC4 they hope this tradition last forever.