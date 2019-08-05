Ohio state lawmaker blames mass shootings on open borders, homosexuality, video games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio state representative claimed on social media that open borders, homosexuality and video games are just some of the reasons for mass shootings.

Nine people were killed in Dayton by a gunman and more than two dozen other people were wounded. It was one of two mass shootings in the United States this weekend; the other in El Paso, Texas, where 21 people were killed.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Candace Keller, R-Middletown, asks, “Why not place the blame where it belongs?”

Middletown is about half an hour southwest of Dayton.

Keller’s list included:

transgender people

homosexual marriage

violent video games

open borders

recreational marijuana

President Barack Obama

Democratic congress members

pro athletes who kneel in protest

“Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue,” she wrote.

Keller’s Facebook profile remains active, but her posts are not set to display for the public, only to friends.