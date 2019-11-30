Winter Weather Advisory
Oklahoma officer given Starbucks cup with 'Pig' on it

A police officer in Oklahoma says he was given a Starbucks cup with an insult on it.

Keifer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara said in a Facebook post that the cup was given to one of his officers, who was picking up an order at a local Starbucks.

He posted a picture of the label, which had the word “Pig” printed on it.

When reached by CNN, Starbucks Spokesman Jory Mendes apologized for the incident, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.

Mendes said the employee has been suspended while the matter is investigated.

