Easter may not feel the same this year with church going virtual and egg hunts canceled, but Olive Garden wants to step in and help.

The chain says it has put together an Easter dinner that customers can order for curbside pickup.

It is selling family-sized bundles of lasagna, chicken parm, and chicken alfredo along with salad and its famous breadsticks.

And if you want delivery and your order hits $40 bucks the delivery fee will be waived.