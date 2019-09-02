Ominous Bahamas beach video shows Dorian’s arrival

BAHAMAS (via WFLA) — Ominous cell phone video taken from an island in the Atlantic shows Hurricane Dorian’s arrival in the Bahamas.

The video was shared on Facebook by Visit Green Turtle Cay, a tourism company for the island in the Bahamas.

Green Turtle Cay

The 1 p.m. update by the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian has reached maximum winds near 180 mph with gusts over 220 mph.

