On-duty City of Miami officer photographed wearing pro-Trump mask inside polling location

MIAMI (WFLA/WTVJ) – City of Miami Police say they are addressing a police officer’s behavior, after a photo of an officer wearing a Trump face mask at an early voting polling location began circulating online.
According to WTVJ, the photo was tweeted by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats, inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami. In his Tweet, Simeonidis calls the officer’s mask a form of “voter intimidation”.
Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.— Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020
This is city funded voter intimidation.
Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem
The officer in the picture whose name tag identifies them as Officer Ubeda, can be seen wearing a “Trump 2020′ face mask.
In a statement, City of Miami Police said they were aware of the photograph, calling the officer’s behavior unacceptable.
We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/E3eO0IQh0f— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 20, 2020
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the officer was wearing the mask while voting but he is not allowed to be uniformed while wearing a mask of any party affiliation.
“It obviously creates a situation… for us officers have a responsibility… to protect our residents and they have to do that in a impartial manor,” Suarez said.
