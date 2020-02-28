Operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut agrees to phase out styrofoam by 2022

BERKELEY, Calif. (WIVB) — YUM! Brands, the operator of food chains such as KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, has announced it is phasing out polystyrene (EPS) foam packaging.

The corporation is looking to be rid of this material, more commonly called styrofoam, by 2022. It is rarely recycled, and frequently becomes part of the litter found in nature.

Because of this, animals sometimes mistake broken-down pieces of it for food, ultimately impairing or killing them.

For decades, styrofoam has been used at YUM! restaurants to create drink cups and take-out containers; mostly the latter.

The phasing out of this material would mean 100 million less foam containers being used per year, the company says.

Two years ago, McDonald’s agreed to phase out foam containers at the end of 2018. Dunkin’ Donuts followed, setting a phase-out date of 2020.