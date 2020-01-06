Oscar Mayer hiring “hotdoggers” to drive the Wienermobile

400014 05: An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked January 23, 2002 outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago. Oscar Mayer kicked off a national classroom vocal contest at Chicagos Oscar Mayer Elementary School to recognize and encourage performing arts in Education. The school was presented $10,000 worth of musical equipment and tours of one of four Wienermobiles parked in the schools playground as a thank you from Oscar Mayer for helping to support the kick-off of the School House Jam talent search contest. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Have you always wanted to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? This could be your chance!

The hot dog company is hiring graduating college seniors for paid, full-time, one year assignments as “hotdoggers,” or Wienermobile spokespeople.

The job involves representing Oscar Mayer on radio and TV, greeting people from coast to coast, and, of course, driving the company car–the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing.

If you think you cut the mustard, send a resume and cover letter to

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave

Veronia, WI 53593

Or email it to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.