Ousted vaccine expert files whistleblower complaint, says officials “refused to listen” to warnings

(CBS News)- Dr. Rick Bright, the vaccine expert who said he was removed from his position at the Health and Human Services Department after he tried to limit COVID-19 treatments touted by President Trump, filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday.

The complaint says he was removed as director of Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority soon after the publication of an article about chloroquine for which Bright admits he was a source.

“Dr. Bright opposed the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as lacking scientific merit, even though the Administration promoted it as a panacea and demanded that New York and New Jersey be ‘flooded’ with these drugs, which were imported from factories in Pakistan and India that had not been inspected by the FDA,” the complaint reads.

“Dr. Bright felt an urgent and compelling need to inform the American public that there was insufficient scientific data to support the use of these drugs for COVID-19 patients — particularly given their importation from factories abroad that had not been inspected by the FDA.”

Government officials, he said, “refused to listen” or take action to inform the public, so Bright opted to talk to a journalist. According to the complaint, he believed that he had a moral obligation to do what he could to protect the public “from drugs which he believed constituted a substantial and specific danger to public health and safety.”

The documents provided to the journalist were “not privileged or classified,” according to the complaint.

Soon after the article about chloroquine was published, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Bright’s supervisor, Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, removed him as BARDA director “because they suspected he was the source,” the complaint says.

President Trump has referred to hydroxychloroquine as a potential “game-changer” in treating COVID-19 and has recommended the use of the antimalarial drug as a potential treatment, despite limited evidence of the drug’s efficacy.

Recently asked about Bright, Mr. Trump has said he doesn’t know him and until recently “never heard” of him.

In mid-April, the Trump administration granted chloroquine an Emergency Use Authorization, an FDA authority that allows unapproved medical products to be used in medical emergencies. HHS political leadership directed Bright to implement he EUA.

Now at the National Institutes of Health in a role he considers to have less impact, Bright is hoping that after his case is heard, he can be reinstated as BARDA’s director and resume his work on COVID-19 “without further political pressure or distractions.”

The complaint from Bright details his efforts to warn top officials at the Department of Health and Human Services about the growing threat of the coronavirus.

Bright said he and other public health officials first became aware of the threat in early January 2020, and of the need to obtain information from those infected.

The information was “absolutely critical” to developing diagnostic tools and medicines to combat the coronavirus, Bright says in his complaint, but he alleges he “encountered indifference which then developed into hostility from HHS leadership,” including Azar.

Bright also detailed his efforts to warn the administration of the urgent need to secure N95 masks. On January 21, Bright said he received an email from Mike Bowen, the co-owner of the U.S.-based surgical mask producer Prestige Ameritech, offering to help the government procure masks. He shared the email with others at the agency, including Kadlec.

Bowen sent additional emails on January 23, 24 and 25 warning of mask shortages.

“HHS failed to act yet again to address this impending emergency,” Bright’s complaint states.

