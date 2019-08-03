Over 150 motorcycles escort Army soldier home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A soldier returned home to a warm welcome Saturday afternoon.

Colbey Britt is a soldier in the United States Army, and he’s spent the last nine months in Afghanistan.

Colbey arrived at the Tri-Cities Airport around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a group of his family and friends waiting for him.

“It means a lot to me to come home and see everybody, like literally all my family,” Colbey Britt said.

And a huge procession was going to ride by Colbey on his way back to Elizabethton.

According to Colbey’s father, Chris Britt, 158 motorcycles accompanied Colbey and his family back to Elizabethton from Tri-Cities Airport.

Chris also told News Channel 11 that Colbey is on a two-week furlough before he heads back to New York, where he’ll be stationed for the next year and a half.

Colbey will spend five years in the reserve after his time in New York.

The Combat Veterans Association, the Dog Tag Brigade and other groups were in attendance to aid in the escort.

Colbey’s family and friends held a party for him at Borderview Community Church.

