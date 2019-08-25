Panda Express donates $100k to El Paso Victims Fund

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Over $100,000 was donated to the El Paso Victims Relief fund from a foundation by Panda Express on Friday.

Panda Express, along with the Panda Cares Foundation collected donations from customers in selected restaurants in hopes of helping victims and their families from the mass shooting.

America Chong, Regional Director of Panda Express, says the establishment arrived in El Paso exactly ten years ago this month and they’ve always felt that giving back was important.

“El Paso has been such a great, welcoming family to us. We are part of the community and in this time of need, we are part of the community,” said Chong.

The Asian inspired food chain collected more than $50,000 through their store locations and was able to match those funds for a check of $104,768 that was presented to the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

