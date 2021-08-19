Parents going into debt to buy school supplies

National

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Transportation isn’t the only problem parents are facing when it comes to the new school year.

Parents are spending a record amount of money on school supplies, with some families even going into debt to provide for their children.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending on school supplies has jumped 22 percent.

Behind that surge are heavier requirements from schools, inflation, and the fear that some students may shift back to remote education.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now