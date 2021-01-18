Participants in inauguration rehearsal on West Front of Capitol evacuated by security officials

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Participants in inauguration rehearsal on West Front of Capitol evacuated by security officials.

Officials say evacuation at inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and not believed to be a threat.

