Patrick Chung, safety for New England Patriots, indicted on cocaine possession charge

This is a 2010 photo of Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Wednesday, June 2, 2010 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. Authorities said Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 while in Meredith.

Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Chung has played for the Patriots for nine of his 10 NFL seasons, winning three Super Bowls.

The Laconia Sun reports town records show that Chung owns a lakeside residence in Meredith.

It wasn’t immediately known if Chung has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The court file doesn’t list one.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the Patriots’ director of media relations. A voice message for Chung’s agent said the mailbox was full.