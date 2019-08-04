Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills’ owners, wins Citi Open

Live Now
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessica Pegula won the first WTA title of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi at the Citi Open on Sunday.

Pegula is a 25-year-old American ranked 79th. Her parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

She had a 4-8 record and hadn’t reached the quarterfinals anywhere this season until winning five consecutive matches at Washington’s hard-court tournament.

Pegula recently began working with David Witt, Venus Williams’ former coach.

This was Pegula’s second career tour-level final.

The 62nd-ranked Giorgi, an Italian, was bidding for her third title.

Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus won the men’s doubles trophy, beating Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau 3-6, 6-3, 10-2.

Nick Kyrgios was to face Daniil Medvedev later Sunday in the men’s singles final.

