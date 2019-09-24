Speaker Pelosi announces House is moving forward with official impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saying “no one is above the law,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

The move puts the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.



Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Trump said he had authorized the release of a transcript of the call on Wednesday.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” Trump said.

Rep. Tom Reed was quick to express his skepticism of Pelosi:

“The President is releasing the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine tomorrow. Why is Nancy Pelosi rushing to impeachment based on someone’s secondhand account of the call?” Statement from Rep. Tom Reed, R-NY’s 23rd District

Republican Rob Ortt, who is running for Congress, took aim at the opposing party.

“Since election night 2016, Democrats and radical regressive socialists have been committed to overturning the election and the will of the American people. First, it was the Mueller/Russia collusion hoax. Now it’s a phone call to Ukraine. Now more than ever the president needs a battle-tested patriot standing by his side.” Statement from Rob Ortt

Ortt is challenging Rep. Chris Collins, who followed up with this statement of his own: