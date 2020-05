(WIVB)–Peloton is reportedly weighing a less expensive bike.



According to Time Magazine the company’s CEO says it is exploring a cheaper version of its exercise bike to draw in more people by bringing down the cost per household.



People currently spend more than $2-thousand dollars for the bike, which can be paid in installments.



Still, demand has been sky high amid the stay at home era, with sales soaring 66 percent during the third quarter.