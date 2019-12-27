‘Peloton husband’ gifts real girlfriend with a Peloton bike for Christmas

(CNN Newsource)–The so-called ‘Peloton husband’ is back at it again!

This time gifting his real-life girlfriend the pricey fitness bike.

The actor from the viral Peloton commercial posted a picture on Twitter with the caption, “here’s hoping this goes over better the second time.”

This is in response to the backlash the ad received a few weeks ago.

In the commercial, he portrayed a husband who gave a workout machine to his wife for Christmas.

Critics made fun of the ad, while others said it was sexist and peddled a negative body image.

Peloton said people misinterpreted the message behind it.

