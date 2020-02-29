First coronavirus death in U.S. has been confirmed in Washington

(CBS NEWS) – The first coronavirus death has been reported in the United States. Washington State Department of Health confirmed the news on Saturday, saying an individual from Kings County in Washington died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

In a statement, Washington Governor Jay Inslee said on Saturday that “our hearts go out to their family and friends.”

“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19,” he said. “We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus. … I am committed to keeping Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed.”

He also said the Washington State Department of Health, the state’s Department of Emergency Management, and local health partners are “strengthening preparedness and response efforts.”

Shortly after the announcement, the governor declared a state of emergency in Washington. He directed state agencies to “use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak,” according to press release. The state of emergency will permit the state to use the Washington National Guard if it is deemed necessary. The Washington Military Department activated the State Emergency Operations Center at the highest level in January.

“This is a time to take common-sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state,” he said. “… Our priority now is to slow the spread of this virus. Our health care professionals say the easiest way to do that is to practice good hygiene – wash your hands often, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and stay home when you’re sick. Preventing future cases will require the work of all of us.”

During a press conference on Saturday following the news of the death, President Trump said the person who died of COVID-19 was “a medically high risk patient.” While the patient is believed to have contracted coronavirus through “community spread,” CDC director Robert Redfield said during the press conference that they do not believe they recently traveled to a country with widespread cases.

There are more than 85,000 cases and 2,900 deaths from coronavirus worldwide. Mr. Trump said during the press conference that there are currently 22 coronavirus patients in the U.S.

Health official Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during Saturday’s press conference that people in the U.S. remain at “low risk” of contracting coronavirus.

“The country as a whole … still remains at low risk,” he said. “But when we say that we want to underscore that this is an evolving situation.”

Fauci also added that the people most at risk of dying from COVID-19 are those who are elderly and/or have underlying health issues, such as heart disease, chronic lung disease or diabetes.

“The majority is in that risk group,” he said.

A U.S. citizen died in China from the disease earlier this month.