PETA offering winter storm survival tips for animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–PETA is offering some winter storm survival tips for animals tonight as there are blizzard and winter storm warning’s affecting Western New York.

Last winter, there were at least 32 reported cold weather-related companion animal deaths, PETA says.

The organization tells us if you see companion animals left outside without shelter from the elements, and are unable to help, note their location and alert authorities.

As well, always use a secure harness when taking dogs on walks to help prevent them from getting loose and falling into icy waters, and protect their feet from the cold ground.

Cats should always be indoors due to them being no better equipped to withstand the cold than humans, according to PETA.

In extremely cold winter weather, PETA says you can provide birds and other animals with access to an emergency food supply and water by filling a heavy nonmetal water bowl and breaking the surface ice twice a day.

PETA also wants to remind people that if animal companions are left outside in severe weather could be prosecuted.

