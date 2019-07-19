Philadelphia Police officers to be fired over social media posts

PHILADELPHIA (WIVB)– The Philadelphia Police Department is expected to fire 13 officers because of social media posts described as racist, sexist, and violent.

The posts were published in a study by a watch group that reviewed thousands of posts from police around the country.

It uncovered close to 3,000 offensive Facebook posts dating back to 2010.

Rapper Meek mill says, “they’re makin’ racist comments, and they’re bold about it. I mean, they’re comfortable doing it and there aren’t any real repercussions to it.”

“I think it reflects on the whole country. We have to step up and face the problems that we have and try to correct them,” Philadelphia mayor James Kenney said.

The Philadelphia Police Department prohibits profanity, personal insults and discriminatory material on social media.

The Police Commissioner says his department will monitor social media posts of staff and will require some officers to undergo anti-bias training.