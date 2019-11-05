Photo of opposing high school football players praying together goes viral

(CNN Newsource) — Two high school football players went head-to-head during a game in Texas Friday night, but they captured many peoples’ hearts when they bonded after.

Sherman High School Senior Gage Smith says he knew West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from a select 7-on-7 team they both played on.

Jordan’s mom is battling cancer, and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.

“I just had a moment with him, praying over him, his mom, and his family,” Smith said.

Smith said in that moment it was not about the score or being opponents; it was about showing compassion.

Jordan’s aunt posted the pictures on Facebook, expressing how much the gesture meant to their family. So far, it has more than 140,000 shares.

“To see that it blew up, I was very surprised by it, and I wasn’t expecting it to be like that,” Smith said. “I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family.”

Sherman Head Football Coach J.D. Martinez says Smith has been a team leader on and off the field.

“It’s pretty special that, kind of, everybody gets to see really what he is,” Martinez said. “He’s that type of kid all the time. It’s just not in front of the cameras or anything like that. He’s like that every day.”

“Football brings people together in so many different ways, and that was just one example of it that night,” Smith said.