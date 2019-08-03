Photo surfaces of gunman after 18 killed at Walmart in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (AP/WNCN) — A photo has surfaced that law enforcement sources said is the gunman involved in a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas Saturday.

The photo obtained by KTSM shows a man carrying what appears to be an AK-47-style rifle as he enters Walmart before 18 people were killed.

The man, who entered the store around 10 a.m., appears to be wearing hearing protection, a dark shirt and tan pants.

A man, who police said was the lone suspect, was later taken into custody after the attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters Saturday that the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended.

He didn’t say how many people were wounded or killed, but KTSM reports that 18 people were dead and others were injured.

A University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that some victims were taken to other hospitals.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken to Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Greg Abbott.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.