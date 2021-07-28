Phyllis Gould, real-life Rosie the Riveter, dies at 99

(WIVB) — One of the most iconic images from World War II is that of “Rosie the Riveter.”

Phyllis Gould, a real-life “Rosie the Riveter” who spent her life making sure Americans would never forget the trailblazing “Rosies,” has died at 99.

Gould was one of the original six Rosie the Riveters working at a California shipyard for 90 cents an hour.

At the end of the war, the Rosies feared they would be forgotten, but Gould was determined to make sure that wouldn’t happen.

She helped establish a museum and make March 2 “National Rosie the Riveter Day.”