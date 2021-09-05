Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

(AP) — The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in northwest Washington D.C.
Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.
Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.
Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.
