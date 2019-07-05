Police release photos of alleged ice cream licker

(CNN Newsource) — Police in Texas are looking for a woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell ice cream and put it back in a Walmart display case.

They’ve released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28.

The same day, video of the incident was posted and went viral.

Since then, officials have been trying to identify the woman and the store where the incident occurred.

Police and Blue Bell corporate officials were able to narrow it down to the store in Lufkin.

Authorities believe they know the woman’s identity but still want to confirm it. They say they’re taking the matter very seriously.