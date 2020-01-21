Police: Woman smoking while pouring gas set self on fire

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who was pouring gas into a child’s motorcycle while smoking a cigarette set herself on fire and was seriously burned.

The woman was flown from Independence to a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday for treatment, WLWT-TV reported. She was using a gas can to fill the tank inside the garage of the Kentucky home, Independence Police Captain Russ Wood said.

Investigators believe the vapors from the gasoline inside the closed garage sparked the fire. It appears to be an accident, Wood said.

The woman hasn’t been identified.

Police warned the public to be cautious when using gasoline.