Poll: Third of Americans won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine

From getting a coronavirus vaccine to misinformation about COVID-19, we’re getting a closer look at how some Americans feel about the pandemic.

A new national poll surveyed 1,000 adults and found 35% of Americans say they won’t get the coronavirus vaccine.

Twenty-nine percent of Americans say they will definitely get the vaccine. Another third said probably.

Experts say getting information from credible sources like the CDC and state and local health departments is critical.

And with concerns about a second wave of coronavirus in the fall just in time for flu season, the poll finds 62% of Americans are more likely to get the flu vaccine this year.

Experts continue to urge the public to make sure they seek treatments for medical emergencies during the pandemic.

The poll found many Americans are concerned that their health, or loved ones, will suffer because of delaying medical treatment because they don’t want to contract the virus.