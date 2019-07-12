Pop-up museum in Oakland gives visitors a “90s experience”

OAKLAND, CA (WIVB)– A pop-up museum in Oakland, California takes visitors on a trip to the past, but not too distant past, It’s called “90s experience.”

The museum’s twelve installations feature all things 90s: from the music, the fashion, even the breakfast cereal.

“We invite everybody out to smell, feel, see, touch, taste all things 90s, whether you are in middle school, elementary school, college or rearing into your thirties, we have a little bit of all 90s for everybody here,” Emilio Garcia with the 90s Experience said.

The pop-up museum will stay in Oakland through the end of July.