Australia (WEHT) If an engagement ring is just a symbol of your love for each other, what does this ring mean?

Domino’s in Australia tweeted out this one-of-a-kind ring Monday:

Does someone have a 'pizza' your heart? We're giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to pop the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring! https://t.co/QmHvP84I8I #pizza #engagementring pic.twitter.com/tG4G5DdwNc — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) February 3, 2020

The website says the ring is worth $9,000!

If you think you’re ready to say, “I cheese you,” this ring can be yours. Just fill out this form and send in a 30-second video detailing how you would involve pizza in your proposal.